      Hit Movie Box Office Day 5 Collection; Vishwak Sen-Starrer Breaks Even

      Vishwak Sen-starrer Hit has literally become a hit by collecting a total of Rs 5.44 crore at the worldwide box office, eventually crossing the break-even point of Rs 5 crore. The romantic thriller, jointly produced by Nani, Prashanti Tipirneni, has collected Rs 0.30 crore on Day 5, and totally Rs 4.30 crore, from the Andhra Pradesh/ Telangana region. Day 5 collection from the worldwide box office is Rs 0.40 crore.

      Here are the details of Hit collections

      On Day 5 :

      AP/TS - Rs 0.30 crore

      WW - Rs 0.40 crore

      Total 5 Days

      AP/TS - Rs 4.30 crore

      WW - Rs 5.44 crore

      Hit

      The movie has garnered positive response from the audience, thanks to its intriguing storyline. With the movie running briskly at the theatres, it is sure that the movie will collect greater numbers in the days to come.

      Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit revolves around a cop who tries to solve a mystery while dealing with his past life. The movie has music composed by Vivek Sagar while camera has been cranked by S Manikandan. The Thriller has Ruhani Sharma as the female lead and also features Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Bhanuchander and Hari Teja in supporting roles.

      Talking about Vishwak Sen, Hit marks the third movie of the actor who had made his debut with the 2018 movie, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. His last venture, Falaknuma Das was an average movie at the theatres. Hit is the second-best opening movie of the actor.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 16:14 [IST]
