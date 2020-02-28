Hit Movie Twitter Review: Here’s How Audiences React To Vishwak Sen’s Film Produced By Nani

Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma-starrer Telugu film Hit - The First Case has finally released on Friday (28th February). Co-produced by Nani, Prashanti Tipirneni and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit also features Murli Sharma, Bhanuchander in pivotal roles.

Hit is a story of a cop working for the Telangana State Police who tries to solve a mystery while dealing with his dark past. The film's music is composed by Vivek Sagar while cinematography has been done by S Manikandan.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at what audiences feel about this Vishwak Sen-starrer Hit which is produced by Nani on Twitter:

#HIT 1st Half Report



Interesting 1st Half. Movie takes charge right from the go. Movie stays true to the genre, it is unpredictable and keeps you invested!!



Vishwak Sen is pretty good.#HITMovie #HitMovieDay pic.twitter.com/NRem7mLJ77 — BlockBuster Friday (@BB_Friday) February 28, 2020

2nd half is excellent. Excellent twists .Overall good thriller . #HitMovie #HIT — sanjay (@jalsaboysanju) February 28, 2020

#HIT is a very engaging Thriller which keeps you guessing till the last frame accompanied with Fantastic BGM, cinematography and Direction — Saaho (@muneervarma) February 28, 2020

Just saw #HIT wt a movie...pls guys don't miss it in theatres...i donno #vishwaksen until I went theatre here at US but he did an amazing performance.....just i went here by hearing @NameisNani speech in youtube..must watch #blockbusterHIT — Manu Mdk (@manu_mdk) February 27, 2020

Average First Half. Starts off slow but gets interesting through the intervel. #HitMovie #HIT — SADDY (@king_sadashiva) February 28, 2020