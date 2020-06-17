India-China Border Face-Off: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah & Others Pay Homage To Martyred Indian Soldiers

The year 2020 is getting worse day-by-day for the entire world. India, which is already facing a crisis like Coronavirus pandemic, has recently witnessed a face-off on the India-China border. And in the tussle that happened in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, at least 20 Indian army soldiers have been killed.

Completely heartbroken with the news, Tollywood celebrities paid homage and offered condolences to the families of the Indian martyrs.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind."

Kajal Aggarwal stated, "A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "My heart goes out to the families of our soldiers who lost their lives fighting relentlessly for us. Om Shanti."

Pranitha Subhash tweeted, "A huge loss to see our 20 soldiers martyred in #GalwanValley. A pandemic, cyclones, locusts attack, an economic slowdown cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, cartographic aggression by Nepal and now #IndiaChinaFaceOff. Bharata must be united now at such testing times. Om Shanti!"

Varun Tej expressed, "Saluting to the brave soldiers who were martyred at the #GalwanValley My heartfelt condolences to their families!"

Anil Ravipudi wrote, "My heart goes out to all the lost brave souls at the border #GalwanValley #BraveSonsofIndia #Saluteindianarmy."

Sudheer Babu tweeted, "A heavy heart is reading this .... Salutes to these Martyrs who gave everything for us. Thoughts for their families. Hope our nation meets normalcy and peace very soon. #IndianArmy #OurHeroes #GalwanValley."

