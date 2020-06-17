    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      India-China Border Face-Off: Mahesh Babu, Tamannaah & Others Pay Homage To Martyred Indian Soldiers

      By
      |

      The year 2020 is getting worse day-by-day for the entire world. India, which is already facing a crisis like Coronavirus pandemic, has recently witnessed a face-off on the India-China border. And in the tussle that happened in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, at least 20 Indian army soldiers have been killed.

      Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia

      Completely heartbroken with the news, Tollywood celebrities paid homage and offered condolences to the families of the Indian martyrs.

      Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind."

      Kajal Aggarwal stated, "A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

      Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, "My heart goes out to the families of our soldiers who lost their lives fighting relentlessly for us. Om Shanti."

      Pranitha Subhash tweeted, "A huge loss to see our 20 soldiers martyred in #GalwanValley. A pandemic, cyclones, locusts attack, an economic slowdown cross-border terrorism by Pakistan, cartographic aggression by Nepal and now #IndiaChinaFaceOff. Bharata must be united now at such testing times. Om Shanti!"

      Varun Tej expressed, "Saluting to the brave soldiers who were martyred at the #GalwanValley My heartfelt condolences to their families!"

      Anil Ravipudi wrote, "My heart goes out to all the lost brave souls at the border #GalwanValley #BraveSonsofIndia #Saluteindianarmy."

      Sudheer Babu tweeted, "A heavy heart is reading this .... Salutes to these Martyrs who gave everything for us. Thoughts for their families. Hope our nation meets normalcy and peace very soon. #IndianArmy #OurHeroes #GalwanValley."

      Also Read : India-China Border Clash: Akshay, Hrithik, Kareena And Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To Martyrs

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X