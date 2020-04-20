Is Mahesh Babu Desperate For SS Rajamouli’s Next After RRR?

Mahesh Babu is known as one of the most successful actors in the Telugu film industry. His last release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released on the occasion of Sankranti 2020, did solid business at the box office, but failed to beat Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Amidst all, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has recently announced his next with Mahesh Babu after Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer, RRR. The film is a long-overdue collaboration between Mahesh and Rajamouli, which will be bankrolled by KL Narayana.

After SS Rajamouli announced his next film, everyone got shocked as he broke the tradition. For those who are unversed, Rajamouli usually announces his upcoming films and its cast after the release of his existing one. However, his announcement left everyone confused.

As per the report published in a leading portal, Mahesh Babu has put a lot of pressure on Rajamouli and the director seems to have succumbed to the pressure of the Superstar. After all, he owes a film to producer KL Narayana.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is also said to have triggered by the success of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas' Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's big success. Thus, Mahesh Babu wanted to team up with Rajamouli, Trivikram and Koratala Siva after Parasuram, because of his desperation for a hit. Even Rajamouli has a big advantage, as Mahesh Babu is one of the most reliable stars in Tollywood when it comes to delivering a hit.

On a related note, Mahesh Babu will be bankrolling Adivi Sesh-starrer Major. The film is a life story of 26/11 Mumbai attacks martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major will be released in Telugu as well as Hindi. 40 per cent shooting of Major is already completed and makers are waiting for the lockdown to get over to resume shooting.