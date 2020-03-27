Is Mohanlal On Board For SS Rajamouli’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram?

Complete Actor Mohanlal is known for his utter charisma and unmissable performances in movies. The actor who has also acted in other languages, apart from Malayalam, has proved to be a lucky charm for the directors. Well, looks like SS Rajamouli is also gearing up to rope in the actor for RRR, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. As per the rumours, the director has already met him and narrated about the character which he would probably be essaying in the epic drama. It is to be noted that the makers have not yet confirmed about Mohanlal's inclusion.

Talking about Mohanlal's projects, he was hosting Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 which ended halfway due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare. Also, his much-awaited movie, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which was supposed to be released yesterday, has been postponed due to the outbreak.

Coming back to RRR, the shooting of the movie is temporarily cancelled owing to a nationwide lockdown. Just a few days ago, the makers have released a motion poster of the movie with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in their respective fierce looks with the former representing fire while Jr NTR signifying water. The duo is later seen uniting to create the title. Well, the movie, set in 1920s pre-independent India, is a fictional story based on legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharaman Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR will feature Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

