Wait, WHAT! Is Prabhas Getting Paid More Than Rs 100 Crore For Nag Ashwin's Film?

Prabhas, who has attained superstardom after the success of the Baahubali series, is currently the talk of town courtesy his new film. Just a few days back, the talented actor announced his next project which will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. While Prabhas is already on board, the makers yet to finalize the rest of the cast.

In fact, we had exclusively told you about Nag Ashwin offering the film to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. The filmmaker has been wanting to collaborate with B-town heroines for a while now and Dippy has been on the top of his list since Mahanati days. While we hope things work out and the Piku actress agrees to team up with Prabhas, for now, there is another interesting update regarding Prabhas starrer that has caught everyone's attention.

Yes, we are talking about the actor's remuneration which seems to have gone up considerably. According to a report in gulte.com, noted producer Ashwini Dutt will be giving 60% of the profit to Prabhas as his fee for the film. This means if the untitled movie fares well then the 40-year-old star could take home a very hefty amount which could be anything between Rs 100 to Rs 140 crore.

Nag Ashwin's directorial venture is said to be a sci-fi thriller majorly revolving around time-travel and few other interesting elements. Considering the genre, we hear the makers are more than willing to shell out Rs 200 crore as the film's budget. While there is no confirmation regarding Prabhas' paycheck, it could very well be true as the actor reportedly got paid Rs 70 crore for his last outing, Saaho.

Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's production house Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Ashwin's film starring Prabhas will go on floors by end of this year and is expected to hit the theatres by end of 2021. Currently, the Baahubali hero is busy with Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial venture Prabhas 20 which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead. Set in the 1970s, the love-story could arrive in cinema halls this year during Dusshera.

