Is Pushpa's Inevitable Similarity to Rangasthalam Puzzling Netizens?

It came as a surprise when the charming Allu Arjun's first look poster from Pushpa showed him in a super rugged look. The thriller is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated movies of the year and the audience surely has great expectations from it. Well, with the movie's updates coming by, the fans are a bit disappointed with the makers, as it has a huge similarity with director Sukumar's Rangasthalam. The comparison between the two is getting inevitable.

Firstly, the first look of Allu Arjun with a rough and tough look had a major similarity with Ram Charan's in Rangasthalam. Secondly, fans think that Rashmika's de-glam look in Pushpa is quite similar to that of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Rangasthalam. Thirdly, it was revealed that the Stylish Star would adopt the Chittoor dialect for his character, similar to it, Ram Charan as Chitti Babu spoke typical Godavari dialect in the period action film.

Earlier, we had reported that Pushpa might have a plot revolving around the actor's revenge saga. Well, Rangasthalam was a revenge story as well. Few fans opine that there is only one difference between the two, which is of its backdrop, with Pushpa it's about sandalwood smugglers and in Rangasthalm it is with agriculture. Well, keeping in mind all of these similarities, it would be interesting to see how the makers keep the two movies in separate bags with zero similarities.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa will also feature Dhananjay, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu, Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Anish Kuruvilla.

Vijay Sethupathi's Exit From Allu Arjun's Pushpa: Date Issue Not The Real Reason, Read Deets Inside!