Is Salman Khan A Part Of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya? Find Out!

Salman Khan Not A Part Of Acharya

Ever since reports came out about Salman Khan's part in Acharya, Bhai fans can't keep calm. But a source close to the actor, revealed to Hindustan Times that he was never approached by the makers of Acharya. The source told HT, "We are not sure who started these rumours. These are absolutely baseless. We didn't even approach Salman Khan with a role. We will soon make an announcement regarding the official cast and crew."

Acharya’s Casting

Earlier, Mahesh Babu was offered a cameo appearance in Acharya. But due to his high remuneration, Chiranjeevi preferred his son and actor Ram Charan to play the important cameo in the film. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan was the leading lady of Acharya initially, but later she opted out of the project due to creative differences with the makers. Kajal Aggarwal was later roped in to play the female lead. However, reports were stating that she too opted out of the project due to her other commitments. But later, her manager confirmed that she is still a part of Acharya.

Acharya’s Story

Acharya revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer, who initiates a fight against the embezzlement of temple funds and donations. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing a government employee, and is rumoured to be playing a dual role in the film.

Technical Support For Acharya

Acharya is being helmed by Koratala Siva. The cinematography and editing will be handled by Tirru and Sreekar Prasad respectively. Suresh Selvarajan will be handling the production design.