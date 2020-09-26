Is Samantha Akkineni Playing Terrorist In Her First Web Series The Family Man 2?

Tollywood diva Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut with the Hindi web series The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. Ever since the news came out, the Jaanu actress' fans are excited to know the details about her character in the film. And guess what, we recently got to know something interesting about her digital debut.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that Samantha Akkineni is playing a negative character in The Family Man 2. She is reportedly playing the role of a Pakistani terrorist who plans an attack on India. However, there is no official confirmation about the same, but if it is true, it would be a delight to see Samantha playing the antagonist in her first web series.

Earlier, while speaking about her part in The Family Man 2 during the media interaction, Samantha said, "The role I play for the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans."

For the unversed, Amazon Prime Video's web series The Family Man was a big hit on the internet. Directed by Raj & DK, fans are eager to watch the second season of the show. Talking about the part 2 cast, Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur are reprising their roles from the first season. The Family Man 2 is expected to release in December 2020.

Coming back to Samantha Akkineni, the actress will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in key roles. The actress is also rumoured to be playing the lead role in Ashwin Saravanan's untitled horror flick.

