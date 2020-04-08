Is Sharwanand's Film Sreekaram Similar To Mahesh Babu's Maharshi?

Actor Sharwanand is currently going through a rough patch professionally. His last few releases, including Jaanu, co-starring Samantha Akkineni, not only failed miserably at the box office but also couldn't impress the critics. So now, a lot is riding on his upcoming film, Sreekaram, which is being directed by Kishore Reddy. It also features Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead.

The movie was announced in June last year and went on floors in August. Initially, Sreekaram was supposed to hit the theatres on April 24. But now that the entire country is under lockdown, it's given that the makers will soon lock a new release date. However, what's worrying Sharwanand is the fact that his film has an uncanny resemblance to Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi. But how, you ask?

Well, as per a report in Tollywood.net, speculations are now doing the rounds that Sreekaram is very similar to Maharshi in terms of storyline. In Kishore Reddy's directorial debut, the 36-year-old actor plays an NRI who returns to India and is interested in taking up farming. Coincidentally, the story of Maharshi was pretty much the same and that's the reason Sharwanand is now worried about his movie's success.

Since the Jaanu hero hasn't tasted box office success in a while, it is important that his next outing does well at the ticket windows. But will Sreekaram manage to get cash registers ringing or will it bear the brunt of failure at the box office for having a similar storyline as that of Maharshi? Guess, we'll find out when Sharwanand's movie releases in theatres.

Samantha Akkineni Refuses To Team Up With Jaanu Co-star Sharwanand?