      Is Varun Tej Gearing Up To Do A Film With Sai Dharam Tej?

      Back in February, Varun Tej's upcoming film went on floors in Vizag and the actor wrapped up the first schedule by March. While first-time director Kiran Korrapati was eyeing to finish his directorial venture by May, that obviously won't be happening anymore, as the entire country has been under lockdown since March 24.

      Varun Tej Sai Dharam

      Touted to be a boxing-drama, the untitled project is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 30. However, the makers are likely to change the release date considering the current Corona crisis situation. Anyway, while we hope things work out in favour of Varun, for now, the talented actor is in the news because of another interesting reason.

      Yesterday, Varun Tej interacted with his fans on Twitter through a Q&A session and revealed quite a few things about his personal and professional life. The Mukunda hero is making the most of his free time by working hard with his boxing trainer. In fact, he is planning to take up online guitar classes as well to keep himself busy. Well, that does sound super cool, right?

      Now coming straight to the point, when one of his fans asked if they could expect him to see in a multi-starrer with Sai Dharam Tej, Varun quickly replied, "For sure! Waiting to hear something interesting." This means the 30-year-old actor is more than open to working with his cousin if the right script comes along. So let's hope filmmakers out there are hearing this because it would be crazy fun to see these two together on the big screen, no?

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 17:27 [IST]
