      Is Vijay Deverakonda A Threat To Varun Tej?

      Though Vijay Deverakonda hasn't tasted box office success in a while, he is still considered to be one of the hottest properties in the South film industry. His last outing, World Famous Lover, turned out to be a big disappointment but filmmakers are still queuing up to sign the good-looking lad. In fact, Vijay is giving quite a competition to his contemporaries despite having a not-so-impressive track record at the ticket windows off late.

      We say so because Varun Tej, who is currently shooting for his upcoming boxing drama, apparently wants to release his film before Vijay's Fighter arrives in the cinema halls. Since both the movies revolve around boxing, its but obvious that comparisons will be drawn between them. Hence to avoid the same, Varun wants his untitled project to come out in theatres first, as per a report in greatandhra.com.

      So while the makers of Vijay starrer Fighter are yet to lock the release date, Varun Tej's boxing drama, on the other hand, is set to release on July 30. Being helmed by first time director Kiran Korrapati, the movie went on floors last month in Vizag and the makers are eyeing to wrap up the film by May so they don't miss the deadline.

      Talking about Fighter, the film stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead alongside Vijay. Noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh is directing the project whereas Karan Johar is producing it. Since Fighter will mark Vijay's debut in Bollywood, fans are eagerly looking forward to the movie and what's in store for them.

      Currently, Vijay and Ananya are shooting in and around Mumbai for Puri's directorial venture and the two are expected to finish the film by July which means Varun Tej's decision won't backfire. At least, that's what it seems like as of now. Rest, only time will tell.

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
