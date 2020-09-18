It’s Official! Siddharth To Star In Sharwanand Starrer Maha Samudram

After a lot of speculations, Ajay Bhupathi finally announced that actor Siddharth will feature in his next directorial venture Maha Samudram, starring Sharwanand as the lead actor. The RX100 director officially confirmed Siddharth's casting on his Twitter handle.

Ajay Bhupathi wrote, "Happy to have @Actor_Siddharth in #MahaSamudram. This Intense Multistarrer will surely reach your expectations Welcome back #Siddhu @ImSharwanand @AKentsOfficial @AnilSunkara1 #SidIsBack."

Notably, Maha Samudram marks Siddharth's comeback in Tollywood. For the unversed, the actor's last Telugu film Gruham was released in 2017. Hence, Maha Samudram is indeed a special film for Siddharth.

Apart from the director, production house AK Entertainments also welcomed the actor to Tollywood with a special video in which they combined Siddharth's notable work in Telugu. He has delivered memorable films like Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Bommarillu, Baava and many others.

Talking about Maha Samudram, it will be an intense romantic multi-starrer film. Produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam, it will be shot in Telugu and Tamil. Ajay Bhupathi had already told Hyderabad Times that he will commence filming in Hyderabad from November 2020. The director feels that Maha Samudram will be loved by Telugu and Tamil audiences.

Apart from Sharwanand and Siddharth, the makers are still searching for the actress to play the female lead in Maha Samudram. Reports were stating that Samantha Akkineni will be seen as the female lead in Ajay Bhupathi's directorial. But later, some news portals claimed that the makers are keen to cast Aishwarya Rajesh in the same. However, the official confirmation about the same has not yet come.

