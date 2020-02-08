Jaanu Actor Sharwanand To Follow Akshay Kumar’s Footsteps

Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni starrer 'Jaanu' finally got released this Friday. The C. Prem Kumar directorial venture is loved by masses and got positive reviews from critics.

Overwhelmed with positive reactions for Jaanu, Sharwanand expressed his happiness to 123telugu by saying, "The response has been quite good and I did not expect it at all. Many say that the film does not look like a remake at all. Others said that they never remembered Vijay or Trisha while watching the film. This was the biggest compliment for me."

Sharwanand had quite a rough time as his films were getting flopped. However, Jaanu's positive response has given him a boost to do more films. "I feel very good. More than the hits and flops, some films stay with you forever. Films like Gamyam, Prasthanam and now Jaanu, these are special films in my career and are very dear to me," Sharwanand said after the film released.

View this post on Instagram #JAANU in Cinemas from Today 💛 A post shared by Sharwanand (@imsharwanand) on Feb 6, 2020 at 10:33am PST

The 'Prasthanam' actor also felt happy for being cast opposite Samantha. Sharing his work experience with her, Sharwanand said, "The film would not have come out the way it did if not for Sam. She is a major pillar of the film and was also one of the reasons for me to do the film in the first place. Our combo has worked well and I am happy that everyone is appreciating our work."

Interestingly, Sharwanand is now all set to do more films and wants to follow Akshay Kumar's formula. He said, "I have decided to do more films now. I want to follow the Akshay Kumar formula and do three films a year from now on. I have been on a slow pace in the last few years and this will change from now on."

Produced by Dil Raju, Jaanu is the Telugu remake of Tamil film 96. The film also stars Saranya Pradeep, Vennela Kishore, Thagubothu Ramesh and others.

