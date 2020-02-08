Jaanu Star Samantha Akkineni Opens Up About Her Digital Debut With The Family Man Season 2

Jaanu star Samantha Akkineni is all set to debut into Bollywood and also the digital space with the keenly awaited season 2 of The Family Man. The uber-talented actress is currently busy promoting her latest release Jaanu. In a recent interview, Samantha opened up about her role and experience working in the Manoj Baypayee starrer series.

Samantha said, “With the digital space booming, I knew I had to be a part of this revolution. What better way to make my digital debut, than with one of India’s most loved series – The Family Man. I have loved Raj & DK’s work and given the global reach and standing of Amazon Prime Video, I couldn’t have asked for better partners. The role I play for the show is diametrically different from anything I have done before. It will certainly surprise and delight my fans.”

For the uninitiated, the filming of the series started in November 2019 and will see Samantha playing a negative role. On the work front, the actress is currently basking in the success of Jaanu which released yesterday. The movie is an official remake of the 2018-released Tamil blockbuster 96 and features Sharwanand in the lead role. The movie also stars Gouri G Kishan, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Saranya Pradeep and Raghu Babu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, The Family Man 2 will also see Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur reprising their roles from the first season. The second season of the socio-political thriller is all set to drop in the latter half of 2020.

