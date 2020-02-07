Jaanu Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Feel About The Sharwanand-Samantha Akkineni Starrer!

Jaanu, the romantic drama which features Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles has finally hit the theatres today. The movie is an official remake of the 2018-released Tamil blockbuster 96, which featured Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. Prem Kumar, the director 96 himself has helmed Jaanu as well.

Sharwanand has reprised the role of Ram aka Ramachandran, played by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. Samantha Akkineni essays the titular character Jaanu, which was played by Trisha Krishnan. Govind Vasantha, the musician who earned wide accolades for the soundtrack of 96 himself has handled the music department of Jaanu.

The official teaser and songs of Jaanu, which was released recently through the social media platforms, have totally won the internet. From the promising teaser, it is evident that the Sharwanand-Samantha Akkineni starrer is going to be a complete treat for the Telugu audiences, and will definitely recreate the 96 magic.

Gouri G Kishan and Varsha Bollamma, who played the younger version of Jaanu and Ram's student respectively in the original, have reprised their characters in the Telugu remake as well. Vennela Kishore, Sai Kiran Kumar, Raghu Babu, etc., have essayed the supporting roles in the movie, which is produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

