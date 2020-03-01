Jacqueline Fernandez To Make Her Tollywood Debut Opposite Pawan Kalyan In His Next?

According to various media reports, Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in to star alongside Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan. The yet-untitled Tollywood biggie will be directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is touted to be a period drama. Produced by AM Rathnam, the film starring the Power Star, in all likelihood, will hit the marquee for Sankranthi next year.

The project currently being referred to as PSPK 27 will have two female leads. Jacqueline is said to play the second heroine. A source close to the development revealed that the makers are currently in search to cast the main female lead. He went on to add that the team is in talks with Keerthy Suresh to play the role. The actress is expected to sign on the dotted lines soon. For the uninitiated, the period drama will also star Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal as the lead antagonist.

In the meantime, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for his twenty-sixth film. The movie is the official remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. Directed Venu Sriram, PSPK 27 is being bankrolled by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music for the film has been composed by S Thaman. The first look of the film will arrive tomorrow on March 2 and the remake is touted to release in May this year. Pawan Kalyan will be reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role and Nivetha Thomas will reprise the role of Taapsee Pannu.

Besides the aforementioned films, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in Harish Kalyan’s upcoming directorial. Reports also suggest that Shruti Haasan will be playing the female lead in the film and will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

