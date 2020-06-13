Jr NTR And Ram Charan To Be A Part Of RRR Test Shoot Amid COVID-19

The cast and crew of the highly-anticipated movie, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram can't wait to get back on the sets to shoot for the movie with complete spirit yet again. The fans are even more excited about the new updates on the movie, which will be unveiled in the coming days. Now that the Telangana government has given the nod for shooting, we have a piece of news for you about the much-talked-about test shoot of RRR, which will soon begin.

The test shoot scheduled for two days, adhering to the norms of COVID-19 will also have Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead actors of the movie. The regulations for the shoot will include maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks, using PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) Kit, regular thermal checks and using hand sanitizers regularly. It is said that the director and the team will assess if the cast and crew are able to adapt to the situation amid COVID-19, and further decision about regular shoot will be taken based on this.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli recently took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from RRR and wrote that he can't wait to get back to the sets to resume shooting. He wrote, "Throwback to the sets of @RRRMovie. It's been 3 months since we put a hard stop to #RRR! Can't wait to be back on the sets with all the recommended precautions and safety measures in place."

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram widely known as RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era, based on two freedom fighters and well-known revolutionaries- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. As per the producer, the movie has so far completed 25% of the shoot.

