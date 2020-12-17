Jr NTR Becomes The Highest Paid Celebrity In The History Of Telugu Television?

A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about Jr NTR's second innings as host after Bigg Boss Telugu. Of late, media reports have been rife that the Young Tiger of Tollywood is all set to return with the fifth season of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. Reportedly, the actor will start shooting for the game show in Annapurna Studios.

As fans and followers of Jr NTR can't wait to see him back on mini-screen, a new rumour has taken over the internet, which has now become the talk of the town. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the show, Gemini TV have offered a humongous remuneration to the actor for hosting the show.

It is said that the actor is hosting 60 episodes of the show and is given 30 lakh per episode, which makes it to a total of Rs 18 crore for Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu. If true, Jr NTR has now become the highest-paid celebrity in Telugu television history. Notably, the actor's hosting skills and chit-chats with viewers was highly appreciated during his debut on mini-screen for Bigg Boss Telugu.

Though he was yet again offered the role of host for the second season of the reality show, the actor had rejected it owing to date issues. Following his exit, Natural Star Nani was given the opportunity for Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

Talking about Jr NTR's upcoming films, he is a part of SS Rajamouli's period drama RRR, featuring Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Tarak will also be seen in Trivikram Srinivas and Prashanth Neel's yet-to-be-titled films.

