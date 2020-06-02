Jr NTR Fans Call Meera Chopra A B*tch On Social Media For This Reason!

Recently, Bangaram actress Meera Chopra took to her Twitter handle to interact with her fans in a question and answer session. With many inquiring about her whereabouts and movies, there were a few who criticised her during the live chat session for her tongue in cheek comments. Well now, the actress has become the latest victim of cyberbullying as one of her replies to a Twitterati's question didn't impress Jr NTR fans. Apparently, a user asked Meera to say a few words about the Young Tiger. The actress replied that she doesn't know him and so she is not his fan. She wrote, "I don't know him.. i am not his fan."

@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!! https://t.co/dsoRg0awQl — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

I dnt kno him.. iam not his fan. https://t.co/Nb2cs8miOH — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 1, 2020

Thankyou but not interested! https://t.co/6iTJHtdBuC — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) June 2, 2020

Another user was seen urging the actress to watch Tarak's movies Shakti(2011) and Dammu (2012) and said that she would become his fan after watching these movies, to which Meera replied that she is not interested. The fans were evidently not happy with her straight forward replies, which made them tweet hateful, offensive, and defamatory comments on her social media handle.

Responding to the same, Meera has now called out the Young Tiger on Twitter, as she wrote,"I didn't kno that Ill be called a bitch, whore and pornstar just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more than you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And I hope u don't ignore my tweet!" Earlier, she had revealed that her favourite actor in the Telugu film industry is Mahesh Babu.

Well, with the current situation going out of hand, a few sections of Twitteratis are expecting Jr NTR to respond with respect to the hateful comments being made against Meera Chopra by his fans.

Talking about Meera Chopra's upcoming projects, she will feature in a women-centric web series titled Kamathipura, which will have a release on Amazon Prime Video. She has also signed for the remake of a south film, which was supposed to roll in June but was later halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown

