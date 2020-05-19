Jr NTR Fans To Get A Surprise From Fitness Trainer Lloyd Stevens; Is It Something Related To RRR?

Jr NTR will be turning 37 on May 20 and on this special day, fans don't want to miss any chance to surprise the Young Tiger. Like many others, Tarak's fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens is keen to give a special surprise to the actor's fans on his birthday.

Well, popular fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens has teamed up with Jr NTR for his ripped look in the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Impressed with his dedication and professionalism, Baahubali director SS Rajamouli roped in the Zimbabwean to train the Young Tiger for his character Komaram Bheem in the upcoming magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR.

In January, Lloyd Stevens confirmed that Tarak's training for RRR has been completed and that his look will certainly blow away everyone. Speaking about the surprise, the trainer recently tweeted, "So tomorrow being @tarak9999 's Birthday, I have something special lined up for all his fans today... stay tuned and watch this space!! @smkoneru."

So tomorrow being @tarak9999 ‘s Birthday, I have something special lined up for all his fans today... stay tuned and watch this space!! 😉@smkoneru — Lloyd Stevens (@lloydstevenspt) May 19, 2020

Lloyd Stevens' tweet hints that he might share a workout clip of Tarak tomorrow, in which he might be prepping up for the role. After all, RRR makers had earlier decided to release the first look poster of Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem from RRR, on his birthday. However, due to incomplete work, they decided to release it later.

Apart from Lloyd Stevens, Jr NTR's die-hard fan and actor Vishwak Sen has also decided to share a rap song that he crooned for Tarak. He is releasing the song titled 'Mass Ka Das Tribute To Mass Ka Baap' on May 20 at 11 am.

Also Read : Vishwak Sen's Rap Song 'Mass Ka Das Tribute To Mass Ka Baap' For Jr NTR; Here's When It will Release

On a related note, Jr NTR-starrer RRR also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.