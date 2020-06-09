Jr NTR Makes A British Girl Leave Her Parents For Him; Read To Find Out Why

Jr NTR has been in the news since Meera Chopra filed a cyber crime complaint against his fans for abusing and threatening her on social media. Though the actor has not yet reacted over the issue, Tarak fans didn't leave any chance to prove their love for the actor. Now, Jr NTR is again in the news, but this time because of a British girl.

Jr NTR has reportedly made a British girl leave her parents for him. Now, isn't it shocking? Well, hold on folks! Before you reach to any conclusion, the British girl is Olivia Morris, who will be seen in SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR. As per the report published in a leading daily, Olivia Morris will be seen as the love interest of Jr NTR, who is playing the role of the freedom fighter Komaram Bheem in the film.

Olivia is essaying the role of a British girl Jennifer, who falls in love with Komaram Bheem and leaves her parents to help him in the freedom struggle. Olivia's role is going to be a crucial one. Apart from her, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. She will be seen playing Seetha, love interest of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles while Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in crucial roles. Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson will be seen playing Lady Scott and Military General Scott respectively.

Director SS Rajamouli is planning to resume the shoot of RRR with high octane action sequences. A big set has been erected in the outskirts of Hyderabad. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

