Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Combo With Rs 150 Crore Budget; Official Confirmation Of #NTR31 On May 20th!

For a while now, rumours have been rife about Jr NTR joining hands with KGF director Prashanth Neel. Well, we have good news for the fans as an official confirmation about the project will be made on May 20th, i.e., on Jr NTR's birthday, as per sources. #NTR31 bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers will be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore. As per reports, Prashanth Neel, who is well known for his action films, will go for an unusual story based on music and dance. It is also said that the Young Tiger will be learning the dance form Kuchipudi for the big project. The highly-anticipated movie will go on floors in 2021 and will have a pan-India release.

The duo is currently busy with their respective commitments. Jr NTR will resume the shoot of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, soon after the lockdown ends. The period action film also features Ram Charan, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Jr NTR will appear as Komaram Bheem in the multi-starrer. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya the movie is rumoured to have a release on July 21, 2021, which is one year later than the previously confirmed date, owing to the pandemic.

He will also kick start his project with Trivikram Srinivas for NTR30 which is expected to commence after RRR release.

On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is busy with the second installment of KGF which is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, i.e., on Dussehra. Starring Yash in the lead role, the period action film will also feature Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The movie will have a mass release in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The first installment of the film, KGF: Chapter 1 was the biggest blockbuster of the Kannada film industry.

