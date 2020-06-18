Jr NTR- Ram Charan’s RRR Trial Shoot Gets Cancelled Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases In Hyderabad

Looks like the Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) team spearheaded by SS Rajamouli is going through a tough time. Recently, the ace filmmaker had announced that the trial shoot of the movie will happen amid the nationwide lockdown. Well now, we hear that the shoot has been cancelled owing to the sudden increase of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

The test shoot was scheduled for two days, adhering to the norms set by the government of Telangana. There were also reports, that the lead actors of the movie, Jr NTR and Ram Charan would also be a part of the shoot. The trial shoot was meant to assess if the cast and crew are able to adapt to the current situation.

Recently, the Telangana government granted permission to the makers of film and television to resume shoots in the state in a partial mode.

Coming back to RRR, Rajamouli recently took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture from RRR shoot, and wrote that he can't wait to get back to the sets to resume shooting. Well, we hope the COVID-19 cases decrease in the state and the team gets back to work soon. The highly-anticipated movie of the year is left with 25 percent of the shoot, as per the makers.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era, based on two freedom fighters and well-known revolutionaries- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles. South diva Shriya Saran will essay an extended cameo in the movie.

