    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jr NTR’s Birthday Design In 5 Different Languages To Be Out At 6 PM Today!

      By
      |

      Jr NTR's birthday is on May 20, but looks like his birthday gala has just begun! The makers of his upcoming project RRR are leaving no stone unturned in making his big day a fête amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Team RRR, spearheaded by SS Rajamouli, is all set to release Jr NTR's birthday design today at 6 pm.

      RRR

      The special design will be launched in 5 different languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, and Kannada. The Telugu version will be unveiled by Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar. Kannada design will be released on lyricist-director Santhosh Ananddram and actor Naveen Chandra's Twitter page. Tamil version will be launched by S Thaman on his official Twitter page.

      The English version will be out on senior actor Brahmaji's Twitter account. The Hindi design will be unveiled by senior actor Rajiv Kanakala. Well, with the release in six different languages, the Jr NTR birthday designs will achieve the feat of a design releasing in the most number of languages. Interestingly, the design will be out four days before the Young Tiger's birthday. Well, we are sure this piece of information has excited many and like many others, we too are awaiting the clock to tick 6 pm.

      On a related note, earlier there were rumours that RRR has been postponed to a new date from January 8, 2021, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is said that the release date might be unveiled on Jr NTR's birthday. Releasing in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, the period drama will also have Ram Charan and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR is set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India. The fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

      RRR Postponed Again? Here's What Producer Dannaya Has To Say!

      SS Rajamouli Refuses To Talk About RRR! Read To Know Why

      RRR To Change The Fate Of Chiranjeevi, Prabhas & Nani?

      Read more about: jr ntr ram charan rrr ss rajamouli
      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 16:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X