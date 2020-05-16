Jr NTR’s Birthday Design In 5 Different Languages To Be Out At 6 PM Today!

Jr NTR's birthday is on May 20, but looks like his birthday gala has just begun! The makers of his upcoming project RRR are leaving no stone unturned in making his big day a fête amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Team RRR, spearheaded by SS Rajamouli, is all set to release Jr NTR's birthday design today at 6 pm.

The special design will be launched in 5 different languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, English, and Kannada. The Telugu version will be unveiled by Gabbar Singh director Harish Shankar. Kannada design will be released on lyricist-director Santhosh Ananddram and actor Naveen Chandra's Twitter page. Tamil version will be launched by S Thaman on his official Twitter page.

The English version will be out on senior actor Brahmaji's Twitter account. The Hindi design will be unveiled by senior actor Rajiv Kanakala. Well, with the release in six different languages, the Jr NTR birthday designs will achieve the feat of a design releasing in the most number of languages. Interestingly, the design will be out four days before the Young Tiger's birthday. Well, we are sure this piece of information has excited many and like many others, we too are awaiting the clock to tick 6 pm.

On a related note, earlier there were rumours that RRR has been postponed to a new date from January 8, 2021, owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. It is said that the release date might be unveiled on Jr NTR's birthday. Releasing in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada, the period drama will also have Ram Charan and Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR is set in the backdrop of the 1920's pre-independent India. The fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR Postponed Again? Here's What Producer Dannaya Has To Say!

SS Rajamouli Refuses To Talk About RRR! Read To Know Why

RRR To Change The Fate Of Chiranjeevi, Prabhas & Nani?