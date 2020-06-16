Jr NTR’s Co-Star Payal Ghosh Is Suffering From Depression; Says, ‘I Get Panic Attacks’

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death has shocked the entire film industry. The 34-year-old actor who died by suicide, was suffering from depression. After learning about his mental health, many celebrities have started sharing their depression stories on social media.

The latest to tell her story is Jr NTR's Oosaravelli co-star Payal Ghosh, who confessed that she is still going through a phase of depression. The Prayanam actress also revealed that she has had a panic attack where she thought she is dying.

Taking to Twitter, Payal Ghosh shared, "I'm suffering frm depression since 2015.I'm on& off on medicines,tho my problem is d Fear of Death,I get panic attacks,whr I feel,I'm gonna die,I keep rushing 2 Kokilaben,whnI get this attacks,luckily I hv my family,friends wh take all my nonsense bt don't judge me #Mentalhealth."

Well, her revelation is indeed shocking to her fans. When one of the followers advised her to stay with family and leave Mumbai, Payal Ghosh said, "I'm not going to do anything as such, I'm madly in love wd myself, nothing matters to me more than I myself..rest are secondary, I'm only primary in my life, actually this panic attack which I get is genetic, my mom had it, my sister has. I'm very happy otherwise, I'm grateful for everything Ihv."

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh was recently in the news for supporting Jr NTR when Meera Chopra filed a complaint against the Young Tiger's fans for abusing her on social media. She had said that Jr NTR knows how to respect women.

While supporting the RRR actor, Payal Ghosh had said, "We were shooting for a song in Bangkok, I had to change the costume, so my team made a small tent where I changed the dress but he was disappointed, as it was on the road, he knows how to respect women and to keep it."

Let's hope Payal Ghosh comes out of it soon and lives a happy positive life.