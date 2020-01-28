Jr NTR's Film With Trivikram Srinivas Finally Gets A Title?

That Jr NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's ambitious project RRR is known to all. Once the actor wraps up shooting for the movie, he will move onto his next project which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. It's been a while since we got any update on their collaboration but it looks like the makers were working on the film's title.

We say so because the latest reports claim that Trivikram Srinivas has finally zeroed down the title for his much-talked-about directorial venture. Apparently, the movie will be called Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku. That's not all! The grapevine also suggests that the movie is going to be a political drama and will go on floors in the second half of 2020 as Jr NTR will be done shooting for RRR by then.

While a lot of information is floating in the media regarding the coveted project, the makers are yet to confirm the film or for that matter any other piece of information about it. Reportedly, the talented filmmaker is still working on the script and will give a final narration to the RRR actor in April. In that case, we hope things fall into place as it would be interesting to watch Jr NTR in a new genre.

His last release Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was helmed by Srinivas himself. It was their first time working together and the movie turned out to be a successful venture. In fact, the director's latest offering Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, is currently in theatres and faring exceptionally well at the box office.

Going by Trivikram's record, it wouldn't be surprising if his second film with Jr NTR also tastes success at the ticket windows. For now, everyone is eagerly waiting for RRR to hit the screens. The multi-starrer film is expected to release in October this year.

