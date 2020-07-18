Jr NTR’s Future In Politics: Here’s What Senior Actor Prudhvi Raj Has To Say!

Jr NTR is undoubtedly one of the sought after actors of Tollywood, who has impressed the audience with his impeccable acting chops in films. Coming from a political family, there have been several predictions about the actor's entry in politics. Well now, senior actor and comedian Prudhvi Raj, who is also a YCP loyalist has commented on the much-awaited political entry of Jr NTR, while interacting with an entertainment portal.

He reportedly said that the actor's bright future is in films and not in politics. Prudhvi added that if Jr NTR is still interested in politics, it will be better for him to join after retiring from films. He was quoted as saying, "Jr NTR has no role of play in politics as of now. What will he do when everything is fine in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's govern? He has a bright future in films. He should continue doing films. If he is still interested he will have a different agenda. But it will be better if he steps into politics after retiring from films may be at the age of 50 or 55."

For the unversed, Jr NTR is the grandson of late legendary actor and politician NT Rama Rao and son of late senior actor Nandamuri Harikrishna, who was also a politician.

On the work front, Tarak will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The highly-anticipated movie also features Ram Charan, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. He is also a part of Trivikram Srinivas' yet-to-be-titled project. Recently, during Jr NTR's birthday, director Prashanth Neel announced a movie with the actor which is reportedly a pan-India project. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie is based on music and dance.

