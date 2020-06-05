Jr NTR’s Oosaravelli Co-Star Payal Ghosh Says, ‘Tarak Knows How To Respect Women’

Jr NTR recently landed in trouble after his fans abused and trolled actress Meera Chopra for not knowing and being a fan of their favourite star. In a Q&A session conducted by Meera Chopra on Twitter, a fan asked her about Jr NTR, to which she replied that she doesn't know him and is not a fan of the Young Tiger.

Well, this comment made Jr NTR fans angry and they started bashing Priyanka Chopra's cousin sister on social media. Disturbed with the rape and death threats by Jr NTR fans, Meera filed a cybercrime complaint in Hyderabad police station against the fans with the help of National Commission for Women (NCW). The controversy caught everyone's attention and netizens are wondering why the RRR star is still silent about the matter.

Amidst all, Jr NTR's co-star from the film, Oosaravelli (2011) came to rescue of the actor and said that he respects women. During a chat session on Twitter, Payal Ghosh said, "We were shooting for a song in Bangkok, I had to change the costume, so my team made a small tent where I changed the dress but he was disappointed, as it was on the road, he knows how to respect women and to keep it." Now, we will have to wait, to see how Meera Chopra would react to Payal Ghosh's comment.

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh made her Tollywood debut with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti's travel film, Prayanam (2009). After playing supporting role in Oosaravelli and Mr Rascal, she moved to Bollywood and worked in Rishi Kapoor, Vir Das and Paresh Rawal-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

On the other hand, Jr NTR will next be seen in RRR starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021. However, due to lockdown, it might get delayed.

