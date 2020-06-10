Jr NTR’s Role From His Next With Trivikram Srinivas Revealed! Read To Know More!

Jr NTR is currently elated with the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to resume shoot from July 15. The actor is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming multi-starrer project Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, widely known as RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. Jr NTR is also looking forward to joining the sets of #NTR30 after wrapping up the magnum opus.

The 30th venture of the actor, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas is unarguably one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Well, there are several speculations doing the rounds about the cast and storyline of #NTR30. As per the latest buzz, Jr NTR will be essaying the role of an NRI in the movie, touted to be a thriller. It is said that the actor will essay a youngster who is born and brought up abroad. As he visits India for the first time, he gets astonished with the situation and tries to change his hometown for good. Reports are also emerging that the movie will have a political touch, carrying a social message.

Talking about the cast of the movie, sources reveal that the makers will soon rope in two leading actress for #NTR30, out of which one will be from Bollywood. Interestingly, the movie will mark the second collaboration of the actor-director duo after the 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Taking a look at their respective projects, Trivikram's recent directorial venture, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, turned out to be a Sankranti winner at the theatres. On the other hand, Jr NTR will soon team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a yet-to-be-titled project. As per reports, bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the movie will be made on a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore. It is said that Jr NTR will be learning the dance form Kuchipudi for the highly-awaited movie.

