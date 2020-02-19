Jr NTR To Pair Up With Trivikram For The Second Time For A Full Fledged Entertainer #NTR30

Jr NTR is all set to collab with Director Trivikram Srinivas in a yet another entertainer. The official announcement about the movie, #NTR30 has been made. The movie has been named Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hasthinaku and has been registered in the film chamber. If the buzz is to be believed the movie will have south star Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial!



Shoot starts this May & April 2021 Release!!

The actor had previously worked with Trivikram for action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava in 2018. Pooja Hegde was seen romancing Jr NTR in the movie which earned a whooping amount of 158 Crores gross at the box office.

The movie will start rolling from May 2020 and will have a summer release in April 2021. NTR 30 will be bankrolled under Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR arts.

Jr NTR is currently busy with S.S. Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn which is slated to release in 2021.