Jr NTR To Portray 3 Avatars in RRR! Is Rajamouli Aiming For A Film Mightier Than Baahubali?

SS. Rajamouli's larger than life project RRR is grabbing attention these days for its shoot and the star-studded cast. Well, to add more thrill to it, a new buzz is doing rounds that Jr NTR will be essaying triple avatar in the period drama, though it has not been confirmed by the makers yet. As per reports, an action sequence, in which he steals guns and bombs from a train, would be the major highlight of the movie. It is also being said that the director is taking precise care to make it a bigger blockbuster than his last venture, Baahubali.

RRR will feature Ram Charan, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Interestingly Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will mark their Tollywood debut with the big project. The film is said to have completed 90 percent of the shoot, but Alia has not yet joined the team. Well, this bizarre fact has left netizens wondering if the actress will appear for a cameo in RRR. The movie has, for now, detained the shoot in Hyderabad and Pune due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RRR, bankrolled by DVV Danayya will have a Makar Sankranti release on January 8, 2021. As per rumours, the first look of Ram Charan from the movie will be unveiled on his birthday i.e 27th March 2020. Earlier posters of Alia and Ram Charan were doing the rounds on social media.

Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the completely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR. Rajmouli had stated earlier that inspiration for RRR came from Che Guevara's The Motorcycle Diaries.

