    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Jr NTR To Romance Sridevi’s Daughter Janhvi Kapoor In His Next?

      By
      |

      Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. The last schedule of RRR is yet to be shot and Jr NTR is waiting to finish it as soon as possible after the Coronavirus lockdown.

      Well, Jr NTR has also signed Trivikram Srinivas' next directorial venture. The director has recently delivered a blockbuster, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. After Jr NTR announced his next film, his fans can't wait to see it. After all, this film marks a reconciliation of Trivikram and Jr NTR as they have earlier teamed up for a hit, Aravinda Sametha.

      Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR

      Trivikram Srinivas' next with Jr NTR is titled Ayinanu Poyi Ravale Hastinaku. The team was supposed to start shooting from July, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it is expected to get delayed. Apart from Jr NTR, the film is also in news for its leading ladies.

      It's known that in Jr NTR's next with Trivikram Srinivas, Pooja Hegde has been finalised as one of the female leads. Now, as per a telugubulletin.com report, Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is expected to be the second lead actress opposite Jr NTR. If everything goes well, it will be a treat for Janhvi Kapoor's fans to see her playing the lead role opposite the RRR star.

      Also Read : RRR: Jr NTR To Lend His Voice For Tamil & Hindi Version Of SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Ram Charan

      The official confirmation about the same is yet to come and fans hope to see them together. Meanwhile, Jr NTR's next, RRR is set to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. However, the current Coronavirus crisis can delay RRR's release.

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 31, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X