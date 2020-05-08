Jr NTR Wins Hearts With This Sweet Gesture, And It Will Surely Move You!

There is no doubt, the entertainment industry is standing together in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus. The members of the Indian film industry including Tollywood celebrities have united to support the daily wage earners, who have lost their jobs due to the ongoing lockdown.

The Young Tiger of Tollywood Jr NTR recently jumped on the bandwagon and donated Rs 50 lakh to Telugu cinema workers. Well now, the actor has gained all the attention of the people with his kind gesture towards his employees. While big companies are cutting a part of their employees' salary, and a few state governments sacking their contract employees during the unfortunate situation, Jr NTR sets an example by lending a helping hand to the needy.

As per sources close to the actor, Jr NTR has paid all his employees for two months in advance. It is said that he paid extra money over the salaries. Young Tiger has also taken care of their insurance policy and has paid their children's fees too. Well, the actor or his company has not made any announcement about it yet, but the news has spread all over the industry. The employees of the actor are said to have shared the news about his kind gesture. Well, now that's called a real Superstar affair!

Talking about his projects, Jr NTR will resume the RRR shoot, once the lockdown comes to an end. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The period action film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya and is rumoured to have its release on July 21, 2021. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the completely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

He will be kick-starting a yet-to-be-titled film with director Trivikram Srinivas after RRR.

Confirmed! Trivikram's Next Is With Jr NTR And Not Venkatesh Daggubati

RRR To Change The Fate Of Chiranjeevi, Prabhas & Nani?

NTR 30 Title Announcement On Jr NTR's Birthday, Sanjay Dutt To Essay Pivotal Role