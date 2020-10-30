Kajal Aggarwal And Gautham Kitchlu Tie The Knot: The First Picture Is Out!

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress tied the knot with beau Gautham Kitchlu in a traditional ceremony held in Mumbai today. As per the reports, the wedding was an intimate ceremony which was attended by the family and close friends of the couple. Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu had made sure that they follow all the safety measures for the wedding.

The Acharya actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the red bridal lehenga, which was teamed up with a pale pink dupatta and traditional Kundan-Polki jewelry. The groom, on the other hand, looked dashing in the white sherwani teamed up with a matching pale pink dupatta.

The netizens, especially the fans of Kajal Aggarwal are now going gaga over the first wedding picture which has been released on social media. More pictures from the intimate wedding ceremony of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu are expected to be out very soon.

