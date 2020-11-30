Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate One Month Wedding Anniversary; Acharya Star Posts Sweet Unseen Pictures

Fun Moment Between Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Here's to Laughter, love and all things nice @kitchlug." In this monochrome photo, one can see bride Kajal laughing, as Gautam lifts her on his back. The moment is indeed precious for their fans.

When Kajal & Gautam Cut The Cake In Their Reception Party

Kajal posted this picture and wrote, "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments." In the snap, one can see Gautam fully mesmerized with Kajal's cute laughter before cutting the cake, which is topped by a croquembouche (French dessert), in their wedding reception.

Let’s Raise A Toast

In the above photo, newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can be seen raising a toast for their happy married life. They are indeed looking stunning in their reception outfits. The Acharya actress simply captioned this picture as, "Husband."

Future Projects

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be resuming the shoot of her next Tamil film Hey Sinamika, starring alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress is also a part of Acharya (Telugu), Mosagallu (Telugu), Mumbai Saga (Hindi), Indian 2 (Tamil) and Paris Paris (Tamil). She is also making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series Live Telecast.