Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Celebrate One Month Wedding Anniversary; Acharya Star Posts Sweet Unseen Pictures
Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are celebrating their one month wedding anniversary today (November 30). For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on October 30 in Mumbai in the presence of their family members and close friends.
Now, after completing one month of marital life, Kajal Aggarwal shared some candid pictures with Gautam Kitchlu from their wedding reception on Instagram.
Fun Moment Between Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu
Kajal shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Here's to Laughter, love and all things nice @kitchlug." In this monochrome photo, one can see bride Kajal laughing, as Gautam lifts her on his back. The moment is indeed precious for their fans.
When Kajal & Gautam Cut The Cake In Their Reception Party
Kajal posted this picture and wrote, "May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments." In the snap, one can see Gautam fully mesmerized with Kajal's cute laughter before cutting the cake, which is topped by a croquembouche (French dessert), in their wedding reception.
Let’s Raise A Toast
In the above photo, newlyweds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can be seen raising a toast for their happy married life. They are indeed looking stunning in their reception outfits. The Acharya actress simply captioned this picture as, "Husband."
Future Projects
On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be resuming the shoot of her next Tamil film Hey Sinamika, starring alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The actress is also a part of Acharya (Telugu), Mosagallu (Telugu), Mumbai Saga (Hindi), Indian 2 (Tamil) and Paris Paris (Tamil). She is also making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series Live Telecast.
Also Read : Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu Spend Rs 50 Lakh On Their Honeymoon In Maldives?
Also Read : EXCLUSIVE! Kajal Aggarwal On Being Called Mrs Kitchlu: I Love The Sound Of It