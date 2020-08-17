RUMOUR HAS IT! Kajal Aggarwal Gets Engaged To Businessman Gautham?

Kajal Aggarwal, the popular actress has reportedly got engaged. According to the rumour mills, Kajal Aggarwal got engaged to businessman Gautham amidst lockdown, in the presence of immediate family members and a few close friends. However, the Acharya actress has not confirmed the reports yet. We are now waiting for an official statement from Kajal.

Even though the wedding rumours have been doing rounds from the past few months, Kajal Aggarwal and family have always denied the reports. However, the rumors now suggest that Kajal has been in a relationship with Gautham from the past few years, and the couple is planning to tie the knot once the COVID-19 threat comes to an end.

If the reports are to be believed, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham's engagement ceremony was attended by the popular actor Ballamkonda Srinivas, who is one of the closest friends of the actress. However, no photographs of the engagement ceremony have been leaked so far, to prove the authenticity of the reports.

Kajal Aggarwal had revealed that she will be getting married to a person who is not from the film industry, last year. The Acharya actress made this interesting revelation on the popular chat show Feet Up With The Stars hosted by Laxmi Manchu, in 2019. Kajal had also added that she is planning to settle down in 2020. When she was asked about her ideal man, the actress stated that he should be possessive, caring, and spiritual.

Coming to her acting career, Kajal Aggarwal has some highly promising projects in the pipeline, including the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. In Tamil, she will be next seen in the upcoming Kamal Haasan-Shankar project Indian 2, and Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika.

