Kajal Aggarwal Looks Elegant In Lime Green Lehenga For Gaur Puja

Actress Kajal Aggarwal got married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in an intimate ceremony held in Mumbai. Their wedding was attended by only family members and close friends. Ever since Kajal and Gautam tied the knot, their super cute pictures from the wedding ceremonies have been going viral on social media.

As Kajal Aggarwal has been sharing some amazing unseen pics from her wedding ceremonies, she recently shared a set of pictures in a beautiful lime green lehenga, which she wore for gaur puja. She captioned one of the pictures as, "My dear @anitadongre thank you for this exquisite lehenga conceptualised and custom made keeping in mind the architecture, serenity and beauty of @villadestelakecomo truly appreciate all that you've put into it and your personal investment of time and energy. Grateful for having you as a friend !."

In the above pictures, Kajal is looking stunning in this outfit which is designed by ace fashion designer Anita Dongre. To go with the lehenga, Kajal Aggarwal opted for jewellery featuring gold with uncut diamonds and jhumkas and matching potli. The actress thanked Anita and her team for designing such a beautiful outfit.

Well, Gautam is also not far behind in sharing pretty snaps and recently shared his dear wife's morning photo with a beautiful caption. He wrote, "Waking up as Mrs Kitchlu."

In the photo, Kajal can be seen tired as she woke up as 'Mrs Kitchlu' after a long wedding day. She is looking cute in a loose t-shirt and a funny expression. We must say that Gautam is quite smart as he captured one of the funniest yet memorable moments with his wife.

Apart from that, earlier Kajal Aggarwal had shared some beautiful glimpses from her engagement ceremony. She looked stunning in a yellow saree by Manish Malhotra while Gautam looked dapper in an off-white Indo-western outfit. Moreover, with all the pictures going viral on social media, fans are going gaga over the couple's chemistry.

Talking about their wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding was held at Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The actress wore a beautiful red and coral lehenga by Anamika Khanna while Gautam wore a light pink sherwani by Anita Dongre. The couple tied the knot as per Punjabi, Kashmiri and Telugu rituals.

