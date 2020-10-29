Kajal Aggarwal Dances With Gautam Kitchlu At Her Haldi Ceremony; Photos Go Viral

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to get married to entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding festivities of Kajal-Gautam's wedding have begun today, and their beautiful pictures from the Haldi ceremony went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Kajal Aggarwal is looking stunning in a yellow floral dress paired with floral jewellery. Notably, this is her second outfit of the day, as she earlier wore a traditional mint green dress with floral print for her mehendi ceremony. She flaunted her mehendi with an adorable smile.

However, in these latest pictures, the bride-to-be Kajal Aggarwal is indeed glowing in yellow. She can be seen dancing with her fiancé Gautam, who is wearing a white kurta-pyjama with black jacket. The couple is looking adorable together, and fans can't stop gushing over their chemistry.

Meanwhile, some of the candid moments of Kajal Aggarwal from Haldi ceremony are just amazing, and we can't wait to see more from her wedding functions. For the unversed, the Magadheera actress announced her wedding last month. She had shared a statement which read, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

A few days ago, Kajal and Gautam celebrated Dussehra together with their family members. Kajal had shared a few glimpses on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Dussehra from us to you ! @kitchlug #kajgautkitched."

See post here

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal is making her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar's web series LIVE Telecast, directed by Venkat Prabhu. She is also a part of multiple projects such as Mumbai Saga (Hindi), Acharya (Telugu), Mosagallu (Telugu), Hey Sinamika (Tamil), Indian 2 (Tamil) and Paris Paris (Tamil).

Also Read : Kajal Aggarwal's Marriage: Actress Flaunts Mehendi With Smile; Gautam Kitchlu Shares Pics From Puja

Also Read : Kajal Aggarwal Gears Up For Pre-Wedding Functions; Sister Nisha Shares Pic Ahead Of Mehendi Ceremony