Kajal Aggarwal’s Remuneration For Chiranjeevi’s Acharya Will Leave You Surprised!

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer much-awaited film, Acharya. The Koratala Siva's directorial venture has been in the news for many reasons. This time, it is for Kajal Aggarwal's remuneration!

As per the report published in a leading portal, Kajal Aggarwal is now quoting less amount for the movies. Well, the Magadheera actress used to charge Rs 2 crore plus for her projects. But now, she has slashed her remuneration and charging Rs 1.5 crore for Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. Isn't it shocking?

Well, the reason behind her decision is not yet revealed but some of her fans think that she might have decided to charge less due to the Coronavirus pandemic. For those who are unversed, many actors from Telugu as well as Tamil film industry are charging less remuneration for their projects. After all, the daily wage workers from the showbiz industry have faced a lot of trouble to survive after the lockdown imposed by the Indian government. Hence, Kajal Aggarwal's decision of slashing her remuneration is praiseworthy.

Coming back to Acharya, the film also stars Ram Charan in an extended cameo appearance. Earlier, makers were thinking of casting Mahesh Babu for the role, however, due to his high fees, Chiranjeevi suggested to cast Ram Charan to play a crucial role in Acharya. According to the various reports, Ram Charan's character will die in Acharya and Chiranjeevi will carry his mission ahead.

Acharya is going to be a big festival for Chiranjeevi fans. He will be seen playing a dual role in Acharya. On the other hand, the details of Kajal Aggarwal's role have not yet revealed.

On a related note, Kajal Aggarwal will also be seen playing the female lead in Kamal Haasan-starrer Tamil film, Indian 2, directed by Shankar. It's the sequel of Indian (1996). The film also stars Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Kajal is also a part of Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer Mumbai Saga.