Kajal Aggarwal’s To-Be-Husband Gautam Kitchlu’s Favourite Motivational Quotes You Can’t Miss
Actress Kajal Aggarwal and entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu are all set to get hitched today (October 30) in Mumbai. The couple enjoyed their pre-wedding functions like there is no tomorrow, and now their fans are waiting for the marriage pictures. When Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu, everyone started searching about him on the internet.
Let us tell you, an Interior Designer by profession and the founder of Discern Living. Notably, the groom-to-be designed his new home where he will be moving in with Kajal after the wedding. Apart from that, Gautam Kitchlu is quite an active user on Instagram. He often shares motivational quotes by great people on his handle. One thing that is common about his quotes is 'Happiness'. So, ahead of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding, let's have a look at 5 motivational quotes shared on Gautam's Instagram handle which we can't miss.
Motivational Quote No 1
"What matters most is how well you walk through the fire." - Charles Bukowski.
Motivational Quote No 2
"Happiness is not: getting everything you want or controlling the things around you.
Happiness is: the freedom that comes when you stop constantly craving for more and when you can embrace change without fear." - Yung Pueblo.
Motivational Quote No 3
"Appreciate the small steps forward, the simple victories, all of the little things you do that help keep the momentum moving towards your goals. Expecting immediate and massive results makes your mind stormy. Respect small beginnings, in time, they create giant changes." - Yung Pueblo.
Motivational Quote No 4
"When things don't go as expected - trust the reroute." - Lalah Delia.
Motivational Quote No 5
"They asked her, ‘What is real happiness?'. She answered, ‘Happiness is not fulfilling every pleasure or getting every outcome you desire. Happiness is being able to enjoy life with a peaceful mind that is not constantly craving for more. It is the inner peace that comes with embracing change.'" - Yung Pueblo | being
