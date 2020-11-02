Kajal Aggarwal Wedding: Cost Of The Diva’s Red And Coral Lehenga Will Blow Your Mind!

South diva Kajal Aggarwal recently (October 30, 2020) entered wedlock with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu. The couple tied the knot at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai in a close-knit ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance.

Several pictures of the newly-wed couple surfaced on the internet, in which the dreamy wedding looked no less than a fairy tale. Kajal Aggarwal looked bewitching as she wore a stunning red and coral lehenga designed by Anamika Khanna. On the other hand, Gautam was decked up in Anitha Dongre's off-white sherwani. Well, if rumours are to be believed, Kajal's Lehenga costs a whopping Rs 9 lakh. It is said that a team of 20 members had worked on the beautiful Indian attire, which took them a month to finish.

The beautiful actress had opted for heavy bridal handcrafted jewellery by Sunita Shekhawat to go with the look. The most highlighted piece of jewellery was her customized Kaliras by Mrinalini Chandra. Well, after Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma's wedding lehenga craze, brides to be are surely going to eye on Kajal Aggarwal's attire to get inspired and look as ravishing as her on their big day.

Check out a few of Kajal Aggarwal's pictures from the wedding ceremony

On a related note, after keeping her relationship with Gautam under wraps for long, Kajal shared about the wedding on October 6, 2020, with a special note. Introducing the love of her life, she thanked her fans and followers for supporting her throughout her film career. Kajal Aggarwal also promised her fans that she would continue working in films post-wedding.

Talking about her film career, the actress will next be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva's Acharya. Her Tamil projects include Brinda Gopal's Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Her Bollywood projects include Mumbai Saga directed by Sanjay Gupta.

Kajal Aggarwal And Gautam Kitchlu Look Picture Perfect At Their Lavish Wedding Reception!

Kajal Aggarwal & Gautam Kitchlu's Wedding: Bride-To-Be's Sister Nisha Gets Emotional During Haldi