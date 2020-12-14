Keerthy Suresh Becomes Most Tweeted About South Indian Actress In 2020; Check Out Top 10 Divas On The List!

The micro-blogging site Twitter is all about expressing your thoughts in a short and informative way. Apart from that, many celebrities in the world use Twitter for the promotions of their films. Recently, Twitter shared 'The Most Tweeted About South Indian Actresses In 2020' list.

The actress who topped the list is none other than Keerthy Suresh. After the release of Mahanati (2018), the actress has been considered as one of the most sought after leading ladies in Tollywood. With her amazing acting skills and beautiful looks, Keerthy managed to create her own place in the film industry. In 2020, she has featured in two movies - Penguin and Miss India, which released on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix respectively.

She will also be seen in multiple projects such as Good Luck Sakhi (Telugu), Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam), Rang De (Telugu), Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu), Saani Kaayidham (Tamil) and Annaatthe (Tamil). Well, Keerthy Suresh's upcoming films are the key reasons behind her popularity on Twitter. Not only this, but the actress also kept her fans updated with her lockdown activities and funny posts on social media. When Keerthy was replaced from the Bollywood film Maidaan due to her 'too young' looks, her fans had stood in support of the actress on Twitter over the same. Along with all these, rumours about her wedding were also surfacing on the internet every now and then.

Apart from her, south actresses like Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh and others have also featured in the top 10 spots on the list. Let's have a look at the top 10.

Keerthy Suresh

Kajal Aggarwal

Samantha Akkineni

Rashmika Mandanna

Pooja Hegde

Taapsee Pannu

Tamannaah Bhatia

Rakul Preet Singh

Shruti Haasan

Trisha Krishnan

