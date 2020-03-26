Keerthy Suresh Impresses Mahesh Babu And Team?

Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, has been a hot topic of discussion lately. Though the superstar is yet to announce his next project, rumours are already floating in the media that the actor is already in talks with few filmmakers. Yes, Mahesh was supposed to team up with his Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally but sadly he wasn't too impressed with the bound script.

Now, it is being said that the 44-year-old star will act in Parasuram's next directorial venture. While neither party has confirmed this piece of news, reports claim that the untitled movie is likely to go on floors in July as currently, the entire country is in lockdown for 21 days. Another interesting update about the movie that has caught everyone's attention is that the makers have approached Keerthy Suresh to play the female lead. And it was Mahesh who recommended her name.

According to a report in India today, Parasuram met the talented actress in Hyderabad recently and gave her a narration. Apparently, Keerthy gave her nod immediately as she liked the script and also the character. But the actress will first wrap up Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe and will then start working on Mahesh's film.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the pre-production work on the film has already begun. We hear a few more actors will be brought on board for this one. In that case, we definitely can't wait for the makers to announce the project and also reveal the star cast. The film will be jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and MB Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Mahesh Babu To Soon Start Shooting For Parasuram's Film? Deets Inside