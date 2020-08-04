Keerthy Suresh To Tie The Knot Soon? Is This The Reason Behind Rejecting Film Offers?

Not too long ago, reports had surfaced about Keerthy Suresh's highly-awaited wedding. Several media reports claimed that the actress will be exchanging wedding vows with an influential businessman. It was said that her father, noted Malayalam producer G Suresh Kumar has found an apt alliance, to which she has nodded a yes.

Well now, as per the latest report, Keerthy might soon enter wedlock. Reportedly, the actress has stopped accepting or signing any new movie offers for an indefinite period. Though the reason for the same is not revealed by her, it is said that the National Award-winning actress is currently preparing herself for the big wedding. However, an official confirmation has not been made about the same by the actress or her family.

It is to be noted that the actress had earlier rubbished her wedding rumours with a businessman during a media interaction, as she said that there are more important issues to be discussed instead of focusing upon a baseless rumour. She was quoted as saying, "I think there are more significant issues that the country is dealing with right now and the focus should be on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic rather than on such unfounded rumours."

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Mahesh Babu. The actress had reportedly revealed her inclusion in the Parasuram directorial during a live interaction with fans. Keerthy Suresh will also be paired opposite Nithiin for Rang De directed by Venky Atluri. The trailer of the rom-com was recently dropped on the occasion of Nithiin's wedding with Shalini Kandukuri.

The beautiful actress will also feature in Tamil film Annaathe, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and Nayanthara, Meena and Khushboo in pivotal roles. As per the latest report, she will rejoin the sets of the Siva directorial, once everything goes back to normal and the lockdown ends.

SSMB 28: Official Announcement To Be Made On Mahesh Babu's Birthday

Rajinikanth's Annaatthe Is Not Getting Shelved; Confirms Sources!