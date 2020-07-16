KGF Fails To Break Sarileru Neekevvaru’s TRP Rating Record

KGF Fails To Cross Sarileru Neekevvaru’s TRP Rating

Well now, it is said that KGF's (Telugu version) recent telecast on Star Maa has failed to cross the record of the Mahesh-starrer. Though the movie was expected to be a hit on the mini-screen, the Yash-starrer failed to impress the audience reportedly due to late telecast (almost after 1.6 years of the release). The TRP report of the top Telugu dubbing movies is out which proves the same.

Top Telugu dubbing movies TRP ratings

#ROBO- 19.04 TRP

#Bichagadu- 18.76 TRP

#Kabali- 14.52 TRP

#Kanchana3- 13.1 TRP

#KGF - 11.9 TRP

KGF: Chapter 1- Cast And Crew

Talking about the two movies, KGF: Chapter 1, written by Prashanth Neel, has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Apart from Yash, the first instalment of KGF also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Archana Jois, Anant Nag, Ramesh Indira, Ramachandra Raju, Vasishta N Simha and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. The story revolves around Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky (essayed by Yash), who is born poor and arrives in Bombay in the 1960s, in search of power and wealth as desired by his ailing mother.

KGF: Chapter 2

For the uninitiated, the second part of the movie, KGF: Chapter 2 is slated to hit the theatres on October 23, 2020. The highly anticipated movie will feature Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakti, Achyuth Kumar and Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon essaying important roles.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Released on January 11, 2020, Sarileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu essaying the role of an army officer. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-thriller features Rashmika Mandanna, Raghu Babu, Jayaprakash Reddy, Vijayashanti, Rajeev, Prakash Raj and Bandla Ganesh in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled jointly by Mahesh Babu, Dil Raju, and Anil Sunkara, the telecast of the movie turned into a disappointment the highlighting BGM of the movie and the title card changed in the mini-screen version, which eventually invited trolls on social media.