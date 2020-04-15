Koratala Siva: I Have To Retire From Films After 5 Years, New Talents Will Replace Me

Koratala Siva has been recently in the news for his next venture, Acharya starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. Well, the director during an interview, said that he will be retiring from films after 5 years, hence he is in a rush to finish the projects which are in his mind. He added that new talents would replace him. Talking about how he is spending the time during the lockdown, the director replied that he is passing time in self-introspection. On a related note, Siva has donated Rs 5 lakh to the Corona Crisis Charity for the welfare of the daily wage workers of the Tollywood industry.

Well, for the fans who are waiting for the Acharya updates, the Bharat Ane Nenu director has revealed that 40% of Acharya has been completed, and the makers are in search of an actress for Ram Charan. For the uninitiated, the Power Megastar will be essaying an extended cameo in the movie, produced jointly by the star under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy's Matinee Entertainment.

Acharya, which marks the 152nd film of Megastar Chiranjeevi will have a content-driven plot with social importance. He will be seen essaying the role of a professor who starts a movement to fight against the irregularities in the educational department. The movie will also feature Kajal Aggarwal and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

