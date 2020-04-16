Koratala Siva Is Unsure About Releasing Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya This Year!

Not too long ago, we had reported that Koratala Siva's much-talked-about film, Acharya, could release next year on January 8 as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, may get postponed further. While the makers of RRR won't be missing their deadline, the news about Acharya releasing next year is indeed turning out to be true.

As per Telugu Cinema, during a recent interview, filmmaker Koratala Siva himself revealed that he isn't sure about his movie coming out in theatres this year. Though the makers have roughly completed 40% of the film, the rest of the movie is yet to be wrapped up. And with the entire country under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film's shooting has gone for a toss.

Ram Charan, who is doing an extended cameo in the social-drama, was supposed to shoot for Acharya in May or June. But now, that seems unlikely because of the current situation. Even after the lockdown gets lifted, the Magadheera hero will first finish shooting for RRR and will then start working on Acharya.

Hence, Koratala Siva is doubtful whether he would be able to release Chiranjeevi's Acharya this year. Frankly speaking, we aren't surprised because a lot of filmmakers have already postponed the release of their upcoming projects. So if Acharya is the latest to join the bandwagon, we totally get the point.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, fans will also get to see Kajal Aggarwal in the film. The makers, however, are still looking for a heroine to be cast opposite Charan.

