    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Koratala Siva Is Unsure About Releasing Chiranjeevi Starrer Acharya This Year!

      By
      |

      Not too long ago, we had reported that Koratala Siva's much-talked-about film, Acharya, could release next year on January 8 as SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, may get postponed further. While the makers of RRR won't be missing their deadline, the news about Acharya releasing next year is indeed turning out to be true.

      Koratala Siva

      As per Telugu Cinema, during a recent interview, filmmaker Koratala Siva himself revealed that he isn't sure about his movie coming out in theatres this year. Though the makers have roughly completed 40% of the film, the rest of the movie is yet to be wrapped up. And with the entire country under lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the film's shooting has gone for a toss.

      Ram Charan, who is doing an extended cameo in the social-drama, was supposed to shoot for Acharya in May or June. But now, that seems unlikely because of the current situation. Even after the lockdown gets lifted, the Magadheera hero will first finish shooting for RRR and will then start working on Acharya.

      Hence, Koratala Siva is doubtful whether he would be able to release Chiranjeevi's Acharya this year. Frankly speaking, we aren't surprised because a lot of filmmakers have already postponed the release of their upcoming projects. So if Acharya is the latest to join the bandwagon, we totally get the point.

      Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, fans will also get to see Kajal Aggarwal in the film. The makers, however, are still looking for a heroine to be cast opposite Charan.

      ALSO READ

      Koratala Siva: I Have To Retire From Films After 5 Years, New Talents Will Replace Me

      Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 19:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X