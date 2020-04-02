Krack New Poster Out: Ravi Teja & Shruti Haasan Ask People To Stay At Home And Enjoy With Family

Ravi Teja, who is all set to make a comeback in the Telugu film industry has recently shared a new poster of his upcoming film Krack on the occasion of Sri Ram Navami. The Mass Maharaja will be seen sharing screen space with Shruti Haasan.

Sharing the new poster of Krack on Twitter, Ravi Teja wrote, "#StaySafeStayHome"

In the above Krack poster, Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan can be seen sharing a good chemistry. They both are playing husband and wife in the film. Apart from them, their on-screen son is also seen in the poster. Notably, Krack's new poster is indeed giving an important message to people of India to stay at home and enjoy with your family.

After all, the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus has made people stay at home to curb the rapid spread of deadly COVID-19. Krack's new poster shows that Ravi Teja's film is not only going to be a mass entertainer, but also a family drama.

Also Read : Ravi Teja's BIG Remuneration Gives Major Problems To Krack Producers

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Ravi Teja will be seen playing a powerful cop. Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani and Ali in pivotal roles. The film marks Samuthirakani's debut in Telugu film industry. He is is also a part of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. Samuthirakani has directed Ravi Teja in Shambo Shiva Shambo, the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Naadodigal.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja and Gopichand have earlier worked together on hit films like, Balapu and Don Seenu. After delivering two hits together, fans are expecting a hat-trick from the duo. Krack is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2020.