Krishna And His Leela Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Rana Daggubati's production venture Krishna And His Leela, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti, has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the day of its release. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, Krishna And His Leela is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

Krishna And His Leela surprisingly released on Netflix while it was earlier scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, makers decided to release it on the OTT platform. The film is the story of Krishna played by Siddhu and his relationships with various girls. It also shows Krishna fall in love with three different girls at various stages of his life, but at the wrong time.

Siddhu co-wrote the film along with the director. Shaneil Deo and Sai Prakash U have managed the cinematography department. The music and BGM are composed by Sricharan Pakala. Rana Daggubati's Suresh Productions jointly produced Krishna And His Leela with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Reddy.