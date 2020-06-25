    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Krishna And His Leela Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Rana Daggubati's production venture Krishna And His Leela, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti, has been leaked on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers, on the day of its release. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, Krishna And His Leela is available in HD print for free download on Tamilrockers.

      Krishna And His Leela Poster

      Krishna And His Leela surprisingly released on Netflix while it was earlier scheduled to be released on May 1, 2020. However, due to the lockdown, makers decided to release it on the OTT platform. The film is the story of Krishna played by Siddhu and his relationships with various girls. It also shows Krishna fall in love with three different girls at various stages of his life, but at the wrong time.

      Also Read : Climax Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

      Siddhu co-wrote the film along with the director. Shaneil Deo and Sai Prakash U have managed the cinematography department. The music and BGM are composed by Sricharan Pakala. Rana Daggubati's Suresh Productions jointly produced Krishna And His Leela with Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Reddy.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 16:02 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X